Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the bank will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.64 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $25,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Abbott sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $91,110.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,922 shares of company stock worth $1,343,517. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.