QMX Gold (QMX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

QMX Gold Corp (CVE:QMX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 295300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $9.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10.

QMX Gold Company Profile (CVE:QMX)

QMX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers in the Abitibi district of QuÃ©bec. The company was formerly known as Alexis Minerals Corporation and changed its name to QMX Gold Corporation in June 2012.

