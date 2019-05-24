Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,587,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $18,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 63.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 71.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 29.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.60. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.58 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is currently 67.04%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Ashworth sold 15,000 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

