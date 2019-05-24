QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $623,751.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $831,938.00 and approximately $623,751.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00425203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.01244432 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00146142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004432 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,888,909 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

