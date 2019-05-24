Rathbone Brothers plc Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (UTF)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

UTF stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

