Rational (RAA) PT Set at €475.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) price target on Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. HSBC set a €643.00 ($747.67) price target on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price target on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €570.00 ($662.79) price target on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €571.30 ($664.30).

Get Rational alerts:

FRA RAA opened at €584.00 ($679.07) on Monday. Rational has a one year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a one year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.