Raymond James & Associates Has $14.49 Million Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,282 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,634,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,971,000 after buying an additional 42,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,441,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,799,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,891,000 after purchasing an additional 373,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,543,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,431,000 after purchasing an additional 126,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,896,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,318,000 after purchasing an additional 303,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America set a $60.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $62.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

