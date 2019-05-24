Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Uniper (UN01)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Uniper (ETR: UN01):

5/20/2019 – Uniper was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/16/2019 – Uniper was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Uniper was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Uniper was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Uniper was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Uniper was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Uniper was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Uniper was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Uniper was given a new €28.70 ($33.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Uniper was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2019 – Uniper was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/26/2019 – Uniper was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/15/2019 – Uniper was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/12/2019 – Uniper was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/9/2019 – Uniper was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/5/2019 – Uniper was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/1/2019 – Uniper was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2019 – Uniper was given a new €25.50 ($29.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2019 – Uniper was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR:UN01 traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching €24.64 ($28.65). 430,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 44.56. Uniper SE has a 52-week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 52-week high of €27.74 ($32.26).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

