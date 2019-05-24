Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 476 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,103,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,930,000 after buying an additional 7,446,045 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,531,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 308,141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,088,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,811,000 after purchasing an additional 763,180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,293,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,160,000 after purchasing an additional 181,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $112.42 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $112.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

