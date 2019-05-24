Republic Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $13.12 Million (REN)

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. Republic Protocol has a market cap of $13.12 million and $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Republic Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $20.33, $13.77 and $7.50. During the last week, Republic Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Republic Protocol alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.14 or 0.08490324 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00041871 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001579 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011732 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000638 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Republic Protocol Coin Profile

Republic Protocol (REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Republic Protocol’s official website is republicprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Republic Protocol is medium.com/republicprotocol.

Buying and Selling Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94, $5.60, $7.50, $13.77, $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Republic Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Republic Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Republic Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Republic Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.