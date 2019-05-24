Reviewing Ares Management (ARES) & Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ares Management and Focus Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 1 5 0 2.83 Focus Financial Partners 0 4 2 0 2.33

Ares Management currently has a consensus target price of $24.60, suggesting a potential downside of 6.46%. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.30%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Ares Management.

Dividends

Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Focus Financial Partners does not pay a dividend. Ares Management pays out 90.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Management and Focus Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $958.46 million 2.84 $57.02 million $1.42 18.52 Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million 2.27 -$590,000.00 $0.99 30.10

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Ares Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Focus Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 5.22% 25.86% 2.95% Focus Financial Partners -3.12% 21.17% 4.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Ares Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 151.6% of Ares Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ares Management beats Focus Financial Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

