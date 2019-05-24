Reviewing Navient (NAVI) & Global Arena (GAHC)

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Navient alerts:

This table compares Navient and Global Arena’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient $5.61 billion 0.55 $395.00 million $2.09 6.20 Global Arena $720,000.00 5.74 -$13.68 million N/A N/A

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Dividends

Navient pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Global Arena does not pay a dividend. Navient pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Navient and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient 6.99% 15.10% 0.52% Global Arena -69.76% N/A -330.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Navient and Global Arena, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient 0 2 4 0 2.67 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navient presently has a consensus target price of $15.65, suggesting a potential upside of 20.76%. Given Navient’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Navient is more favorable than Global Arena.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Navient shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Navient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Global Arena shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Navient has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navient beats Global Arena on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions. It also holds, originates, and acquires consumer loans; and performs servicing activities on its own education loan portfolio, including primarily private education loans, and private education refinance loans. In addition, the company offers revenue cycle management and business processing services; and healthcare services that include revenue cycle outsourcing, accounts receivable management, extended business office support, and consulting engagement for federal, state, and municipal clients; public authorities; and healthcare organizations. Further, it provides customizable solutions for its clients that include non-profit/religious-affiliated hospital systems, teaching hospitals, urban medical centers, for-profit healthcare systems, critical access hospitals, children's hospitals, and various physician groups. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Global Arena Company Profile

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc., provides technology-enabled election services primarily for organized labor associations in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.