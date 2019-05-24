RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN) Director Sells C$2,646,000.00 in Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Edward Sonshine sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.46, for a total transaction of C$2,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns -2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($74,617.20).

Shares of TSE:REI.UN traded down C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,509. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$23.06 and a 52-week high of C$26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.51, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.50.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

