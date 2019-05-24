Robert McFarlane Buys 10,000 Shares of Entertainment One Ltd (ETO) Stock

Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO) insider Robert McFarlane bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £40,700 ($53,181.76).

LON ETO opened at GBX 420.80 ($5.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Entertainment One Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 485.40 ($6.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 91.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Entertainment One’s previous dividend of $1.40. Entertainment One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

ETO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entertainment One from GBX 572 ($7.47) to GBX 626 ($8.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entertainment One in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Numis Securities raised their target price on Entertainment One from GBX 502 ($6.56) to GBX 555 ($7.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Entertainment One from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Investec raised their price objective on Entertainment One from GBX 455 ($5.95) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entertainment One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 548.40 ($7.17).

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

