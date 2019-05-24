Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (RHHBY) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,407,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,308 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $185,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHHBY. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $33.75 on Friday. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $230.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

