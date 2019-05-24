Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Buys 1,110 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE JEF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. 32,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,474. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

