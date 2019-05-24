Royal Mail PLC (RMG) Insider Rico Back Buys 200,000 Shares

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) insider Rico Back purchased 200,000 shares of Royal Mail stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £414,000 ($540,964.33).

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 197.90 ($2.59) on Friday. Royal Mail PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 231.89 ($3.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 7.43%. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $8.00. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is 2.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 354 ($4.63) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target (down from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Royal Mail to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Royal Mail to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 347 ($4.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Monday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 294.25 ($3.84).

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

