RWS (RWS) Sets New 12-Month High at $620.00

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 620 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 612 ($8.00), with a volume of 6608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 602 ($7.87).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07.

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

