Ryanair (RYAAY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RYAAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Ryanair by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,358,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,188 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Ryanair by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,792,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,564,000 after purchasing an additional 920,644 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,533,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,616 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,339,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,225,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ryanair by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,458,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,734,000 after purchasing an additional 745,493 shares in the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

