S. Muoio & CO. LLC Boosts Position in Gogo Inc (GOGO)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at $108,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 49.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at $186,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 64,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $352,851.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 277,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $1,209,485.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on Gogo in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of GOGO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.43. 13,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.35. Gogo Inc has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $199.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gogo Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

