Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Seadrill Partners had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SDLP opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Seadrill Partners has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Seadrill Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDLP. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seadrill Partners by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,748,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,443 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seadrill Partners by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,237,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 237,722 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Seadrill Partners by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,597,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 994,398 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Seadrill Partners by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 547,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seadrill Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

