Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 1,946 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,436.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.93. 313,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,530. The firm has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $75.62 and a 52 week high of $104.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

