Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $818,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Xylem by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,274,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,743 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Xylem by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,299,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $251,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,217,000 after acquiring an additional 134,307 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xylem by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,225,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $702,786.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tomas Brannemo sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $196,706.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,688.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,901 shares of company stock worth $5,361,715. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.01. 12,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

