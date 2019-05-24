Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Insider Matthew Stevenson Sells 8,556 Shares

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) insider Matthew Stevenson sold 8,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $464,505.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,398.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SERV opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 100.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

