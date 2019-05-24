Shell Asset Management Co. Has $7.52 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watch Point Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 1,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total value of $562,324.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $2,657,620. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,072.70.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $4.78 on Friday, reaching $1,712.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,162.91.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

