Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Tate & Lyle (TATE)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TATE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 730.91 ($9.55).

LON:TATE opened at GBX 763.20 ($9.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 596.20 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.58).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.60. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.61%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

