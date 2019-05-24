Short Interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM) Drops By 24.8%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,171,585 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 2,888,176 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,517 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.87.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 175,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71,840 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 198,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 154,403 shares during the period.

ATNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

