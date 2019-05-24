Short Interest in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) Rises By 77.2%

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,951,871 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the April 15th total of 11,823,179 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,384,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 115,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,405,000.

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $109.37 on Friday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.15 and a 52-week high of $110.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4489 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

