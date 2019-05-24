Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of SLAB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. The company had a trading volume of 175,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,431. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $110.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $83,457.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $82,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,412.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after buying an additional 42,202 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3,590.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 629,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after buying an additional 612,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

