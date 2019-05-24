SINA (SINA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SINA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SINA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SINA has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $96.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.08.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). SINA had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $475.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SINA will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SINA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,222,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in SINA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,756,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SINA by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,070,000 after buying an additional 345,678 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in SINA by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,739,000 after buying an additional 274,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in SINA by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,789,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,985,000 after buying an additional 266,059 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

