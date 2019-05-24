SM Energy (SM) Shares Gap Down to $13.00

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $13.00. SM Energy shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 53375 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 420.50 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.25 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In other SM Energy news, CEO Javan D. Ottoson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $73,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,503.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 385,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $21,558,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

