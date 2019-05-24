Smart Global (SGH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGH. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Smart Global from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Smart Global from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Smart Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,901. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $409.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.27 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 61.87% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Smart Global will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $43,786.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,381 shares of company stock valued at $590,727. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Smart Global by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Smart Global by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Smart Global by 7,691.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Smart Global by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 266,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Smart Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

