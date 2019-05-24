Shares of Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 979.75 ($12.80) and last traded at GBX 972 ($12.70), with a volume of 10565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 966.50 ($12.63).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 829 ($10.83).

Get Softcat alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 29.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Graham Charlton sold 46,000 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 863 ($11.28), for a total value of £396,980 ($518,724.68). Also, insider Martin Hellawell sold 99,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 873 ($11.41), for a total transaction of £866,819.16 ($1,132,652.76).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Softcat (SCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $979.75” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/softcat-sct-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-979-75.html.

About Softcat (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.