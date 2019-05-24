Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

NYSE:SPB opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $92.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $906.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.57 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

