Splunk (SPLK) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Guggenheim

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Guggenheim from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPLK. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Splunk to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $128.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.96 and a beta of 2.03. Splunk has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Morrison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $672,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $852,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,356,719.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,271 shares of company stock valued at $15,613,440 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mirova increased its position in shares of Splunk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 329 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

