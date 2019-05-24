Sprint (S) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint (NYSE:S) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie restated a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sprint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair restated an underperform rating on shares of Sprint in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.71.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.00 and a beta of 0.47. Sprint has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sprint will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprint news, CTO John Saw sold 62,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $372,166.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,972.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,569,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $274,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,723 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 20,673,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $116,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at $80,633,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 10,860,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,504,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

