SRC Energy (SRCI) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SRCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of SRC Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SRC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.42.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $5.13 on Monday. SRC Energy has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SRC Energy by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SRC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SRC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.