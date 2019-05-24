SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $351,060.00

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. SRCOIN has a market cap of $351,060.00 and $566.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00401879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.01247930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00143888 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004441 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

