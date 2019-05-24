Stamps.com (STMP) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $265.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $300.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $601.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.38. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 26.02%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $93,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 40.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 49.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,602,000 after acquiring an additional 245,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,728,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

