Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) will post sales of $329.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $348.80 million and the lowest is $309.29 million. Starwood Property Trust reported sales of $269.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Starwood Property Trust.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.24). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 1,208,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,662. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.