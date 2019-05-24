State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.05 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on THO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.89.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.03. 6,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $109.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-has-4-05-million-position-in-thor-industries-inc-tho.html.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.