Stephen P. Scartozzi Buys 500 Shares of Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF) Stock

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Director Stephen P. Scartozzi bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $10,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $106,544.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MLVF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.28. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 239,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

