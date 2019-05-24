Stephens Analysts Give Callon Petroleum (CPE) a $11.00 Price Target

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been given a $11.00 target price by research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.14% from the company’s current price.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 36.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 968.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 159,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 460,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,192,000.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

