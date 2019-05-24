STMicroelectronics (STM) Given a €20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.17 ($21.13).

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €13.73 ($15.97) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

