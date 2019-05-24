Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $451,000 Position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA (FXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA (BMV:FXN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000.

FXN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $16.48.

