Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Purchases 2,091 Shares of GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

GRUB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $323.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.23 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on GrubHub from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney purchased 15,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.87 per share, with a total value of $1,000,035.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,594.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,544 shares of company stock worth $266,221. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

