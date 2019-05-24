Summit Securities Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,600 Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mplx by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mplx by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Mplx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 823,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Mplx by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 68,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 114.85%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mplx to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

