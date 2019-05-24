Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $277,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.46. 1,077,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,700,910. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $191.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/summit-wealth-retirement-planning-inc-takes-277000-position-in-invesco-qqq-trust-qqq.html.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.