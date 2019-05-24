SunTrust Banks Boosts Perrigo (PRGO) Price Target to $51.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $80.66.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Perrigo by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 40.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

