Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $261,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,206,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,489,000 after buying an additional 358,571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,814,000 after buying an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,523,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,416,000 after buying an additional 343,337 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 868,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,711,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,415,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,257. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.59 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $261,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/taylor-hoffman-wealth-management-has-261000-stake-in-vanguard-mid-cap-value-etf-voe.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.